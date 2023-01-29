Top 10 styling tips to learn from Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna knows to elevate her looks with her sartorial picks. These are the style lessons you need to take from her immediately.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2023

South Indian beauty

Rashmika is one of the most popular stars in the south and the Bollywood industry.

Karnataka crush

The actress is popular in the industry because of her acting chops and sartorial picks.

Always active

The South actress became a star post her song Sami Sami trended on social media and her fashion sense was enviable.

National phenomenon

Rashmika's popularity keeps increasing on social media daily and has around 36.1 million followers on social media.

Love from fans

The South Indian beauty keeps putting a lot of alluring snaps on her social media handle which is loved by her fans.

Unique fashion

The actress has a unique fashion sense and loves to flaunt the same on social media and how?

Experimental

The diva loves to expoeriment with her fashion choices and her snaps are proof of the same.

Desi girl

This picture is proof of the same that the actress can nail desi looks like a pro.

Chic

Rashmika's fashion choices are chic and have evolved all these years and how?

Classy

One can surely never go wrong with a classy lehenga blouse and Rashmika rocks like a pro.

