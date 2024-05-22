Top 10 Suhana Khan pictures that prove she is the brightest sunshine among gen-next stars

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's princess Suhana Khan is now 24 years old.

The young diva has already marked her debut with The Archies.

Suhana Khan sure seems to be the brightest sunshine from the current lot of gen-next actors.

She has beauty and grace to charm everyone.

Suhana Khan is beauty personified and such pretty pictures of her serve as proof.

Suhana Khan is a saree lover and she often pulls off some of the most fabulous desi looks.

Suhana Khan is also a constant in the stands whenever KKR is playing a match.

Suhana is among the most talked-about star kids as she is as charming as her father Shah Rukh Khan.

This is one of the best pictures of Suhana Khan with daddy dearest.

She is also a responsible citizen as she cast her vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

