Top 10 Sunny Leone Movies To Watch on OTT but when no one's looking

Sunny Leone is a Canadian-American model working in Bollywood; check out her movies to watch

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2023

Jism 2

Jism 2 marks Sunny Leone’s debut in Bollywood with Randeep Hooda

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One Night Stand

One night stand is the story of a man infatuated with a woman he meets during his business trip.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Paheli Leela

Story of a man learning about his reincarnation Shravan who was killed 300 years ago.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ragini MMS 2

The horror, suspense, and thriller is the story of a director who decides to make a movie on the viral MMS

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mostly Sunny

Mostly Sunny is a documentary based on the real life of Sunny Leone

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kuch Kuch Locha Hai

It is a comedy romance drama also starring Ram Kapoor and Evelyn Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mastizaade

Two womanizing bachelors Tushar Kapoor and Vir Das fall in love with twin sisters who run a sex addiction clinic

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beiimaan Love

Sunny Leone’s life turns upside down after being left heartbroken by the man she loved most.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jackpot

A group of swindlers plans to con a rich man in a Casino game and try to win a jackpot

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tera Intezaar

Tera Intezaar is a musical romance flick also featuring Arbaaz Khan in the lead role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: MC Stan and more rappers who rule Bollywood

 

 Find Out More