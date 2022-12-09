Fashion goals

Reportedly, Gabriella has done fashion designing before getting into modelling. Now we know how she is so well dressed.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Sexiest woman

Reportedly the woman was chosen as one of the sexiest women in the world by For Him Magazine.

Sexy lady

The glamorous actress has her clothing brand titled Deme. This is the reason why her sartorial picks are so alluring.

Glam woman

Gabriella raises the hotness quotient in this olive-coloured bikini which is too hot to bear.

Workaholic

Apart from doing some movies, the stunning actress was also seen in many Indian TV ads.

All things glam

The hot lady is also a mother to Arik whom she was blessed with in 2020.

Monochrome beauty

Did you know that she was also seen in a music video named Tu Hi Pyar Hai with singer Aditya Narayan?

Gabriella's work front

She was seen in Sonali Cable movie. She was also seen in a south movie named Oopiri.

Arjun Rampal's gf

Gabriella is a model who was reportedly born in South Africa and is drop-dead gorgeous.

About Gabriella Demetriades

She became famous post she came into a relationship with handsome Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal.

Thanks For Reading!

