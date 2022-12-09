Reportedly, Gabriella has done fashion designing before getting into modelling. Now we know how she is so well dressed.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly the woman was chosen as one of the sexiest women in the world by For Him Magazine.Source: Bollywood
The glamorous actress has her clothing brand titled Deme. This is the reason why her sartorial picks are so alluring.Source: Bollywood
Gabriella raises the hotness quotient in this olive-coloured bikini which is too hot to bear.Source: Bollywood
Apart from doing some movies, the stunning actress was also seen in many Indian TV ads.Source: Bollywood
The hot lady is also a mother to Arik whom she was blessed with in 2020.Source: Bollywood
Did you know that she was also seen in a music video named Tu Hi Pyar Hai with singer Aditya Narayan?Source: Bollywood
She was seen in Sonali Cable movie. She was also seen in a south movie named Oopiri.Source: Bollywood
Gabriella is a model who was reportedly born in South Africa and is drop-dead gorgeous.Source: Bollywood
She became famous post she came into a relationship with handsome Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal.Source: Bollywood
