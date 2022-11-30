Head turning

If the wedding season is there for your friend, this is the outfit you need to wear for your festive mood.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Always making a mark

In very less time Kiara Advani made her mark in Bollywood due to her sartorial picks and movie choices.

Scene stealing lehenga

The Indian wardrobe of the Kabir Singh actress will serve you the right sort of inspiration.

Cocktail look

You will have to bookmark this lehenga that Kiara has worn for the cocktail party of your buddy.

Intimate dinner look

Kiara's go-to outfit choice has always been gowns which are totally fuss free.

Red carpet look

The diva glittered in this golden lehenga. The outfit made Kiara look as if she has a statement of her own.

Pretty in white

If you like to look basic and chic for your airport look, wear this stylish top and rock.

Attention worthy

Kiara again looked glam in this white outfit. Her bag totally also takes all the attention.

Bomb

Dewy makeup and good vibes is all you need to look as pretty as Kiara.

Ultra glamorous

The actress looks super sultry in this backless white dress. We cannot take our eyes off the same.

