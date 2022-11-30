If the wedding season is there for your friend, this is the outfit you need to wear for your festive mood.Source: Bollywood
In very less time Kiara Advani made her mark in Bollywood due to her sartorial picks and movie choices.Source: Bollywood
The Indian wardrobe of the Kabir Singh actress will serve you the right sort of inspiration.Source: Bollywood
You will have to bookmark this lehenga that Kiara has worn for the cocktail party of your buddy.Source: Bollywood
Kiara's go-to outfit choice has always been gowns which are totally fuss free.Source: Bollywood
The diva glittered in this golden lehenga. The outfit made Kiara look as if she has a statement of her own.Source: Bollywood
If you like to look basic and chic for your airport look, wear this stylish top and rock.Source: Bollywood
Kiara again looked glam in this white outfit. Her bag totally also takes all the attention.Source: Bollywood
Dewy makeup and good vibes is all you need to look as pretty as Kiara.Source: Bollywood
The actress looks super sultry in this backless white dress. We cannot take our eyes off the same.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!