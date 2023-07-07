Top 10 superhit films that Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol rejected

Sunny Deol's film career has had its ups and downs and the actor has made some bad decisions too.

Deewana

Rishi Kapoor's character in this film was first offered to Sunny Deol.

Trimurti

Anil Kapoor's role in this film was first offered to Sunny Deol.

Koyla

Before SRK, the makers approached Sunny Deol for this film.

Jaanwar

Sunny had rejected this film because he had done such a character in his film 'Jeet'

Lal Baadshah

Amitabh Bachchan was selected for the lead role once Sunny rejected it.

Badal

Sunny suggested his brother Bobby's name to the director for this film.

Pukar

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit were in the lead roles.

Lajja

Makers had earlier approached Sunny Deol for the role of Ajay Devgan in this film.

Kesari

Sunny wanted some changes in the story, which was refused by the makers.

Samrat Prithviraj

Sunny Deol's proposal was rejected, When Yash Raj Films entered for the production.

