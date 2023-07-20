Top 10 supernatural films and web series to watch on OTT platforms

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2023

Tumbbad on Amazon Prime Video is about a man encountering a creature who guards the cursed treasure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhika Apte starrer Ghoul is a miniseries on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chhori on Amazon Prime Video is about a pregnant woman experiences supernatural events.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wednesday on Netflix is a supernatural web series based on classic Tim Burton character.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stranger Things on Netflix is about a group of young lads fighting against demogorgan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Game Over on Netflix is about a nyctophobic woman fighting with her inner demons.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stree on Netflix is about an urban witch visiting a village every year at a particular time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Typewriter on Netflix is about a girl facing negative energies from her childhood as she returns to her home after several years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhram on Zee 5 stars Kalki Koechlin as the protagonist who suffers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bulbbul on Netflix is about a bride accused of being a witch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Hania Aamir and more Top 10 most beautiful Pakistani actresses

 

 Find Out More