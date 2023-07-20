Top 10 supernatural films and web series to watch on OTT platforms
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2023
Tumbbad on Amazon Prime Video is about a man encountering a creature who guards the cursed treasure.
Radhika Apte starrer Ghoul is a miniseries on Netflix.
Chhori on Amazon Prime Video is about a pregnant woman experiences supernatural events.
Wednesday on Netflix is a supernatural web series based on classic Tim Burton character.
Stranger Things on Netflix is about a group of young lads fighting against demogorgan.
Game Over on Netflix is about a nyctophobic woman fighting with her inner demons.
Stree on Netflix is about an urban witch visiting a village every year at a particular time.
Typewriter on Netflix is about a girl facing negative energies from her childhood as she returns to her home after several years.
Bhram on Zee 5 stars Kalki Koechlin as the protagonist who suffers.
Bulbbul on Netflix is about a bride accused of being a witch.
