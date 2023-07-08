Top 10 superstars of Indian cinema according to ChatGPT; is your fave on the list?

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan is an icon of Indian Cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly a superstar.

Megastar Rajinikanth is Thalaiva of Indian Cinema.

Priyanka Chopra has achieved humongous success in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Madhuri Dixit the Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood.

Aamir Khan is one of the superstars of the film industry.

Deepika Padukone is known for her beauty and her powerful performances.

Akshay Kumar is a versatile actor.

Hrithik Roshan is tagged as the Greek god of Bollywood.

Salman Khan is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood today.

