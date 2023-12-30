Top 10 survival dramas on OTT that will make you thankful for your good life
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 30, 2023
Kaala Paani on Netflix is about an unknown disease spreading over Andaman and Nicobar islands. The struggle to survive will leave you shaken.
Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili on Netflix is an unnerving story of a girl spending hours in a deep freezer.
Trapped movie is on Zee5. Rajkummar Rao's performance of a trapped man in an under construction building will make you appreciated all the good in your life.
NH10 will make you think twice before taking a road trip. It is about a couple who encounter violent goons. Anushka Sharma starrer is on JioCinema.
Fahadh Faasil and Shoubin Shahir's Irul is a thriller. The story revolves around a couple who take a shelter in a house whose owner is very mysterious. It is on Netflix.
Pihu on JioCinema is a story of a toddler trying to survive in a house all alone as her mother is dead.
Among Hollywood survival dramas, Tom Hanks' Cast Away on Netflix is a must watch. It is about a man trapped on an island all alone.
Korean zombie drama All Of Us Are Dead on Netflix will give you many sleepless nights. A group of students trying to survive a zombie attack is shocking.
Life of Pi on Disney+Hotstar serves as a visual treat but is also a touching survival drama. It is about a boy stuck in the middle of an ocean with a tiger.
Squid Game on Netflix is about 465 contestants entering a competition that can cost their lives. Only one survives.
Into the Wild on Amazon Prime Video will make cherish life. It is about Christopher McCandless who decides to live life in wilderness but its end is moving.
Bird Box on Netflix is a horror, sci-fi drama. It is about a mother and child risking embarking on a journey blindfolded to survive.
