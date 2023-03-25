Top 10 suspense thriller films that will keep you confused and guessing till the end

If you love watching thriller movies then grab a tub of popcorn and watch these films which are unmissable and very interesting.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Mar 25, 2023

Special 26

It is inspired by 1987 Opera House heist. A group acting as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials execute an income tax raid on a Mumbai jeweler.

Ittefaq

The movie on Netflix makes us wonder who is the real murderer?

Drishyam

This was Ajay Devgn's best thriller film where he kept us on the edge of the seat as showed real and imaginary events in the film.

Manorama Six Feet Under

Watch Abhay Deol's suspense filled film only on Amazon Prime.

Khiladi

The story starts as a prank but soon it is turned into a serious one as a murder takes place.

NH10

It shows how travellers on Gurgaon-Haryana road are attacked by road pirates. The film has Anushka Sharma, Neil Bhoopalam, Darshan Kumar, Deepti Naval, and Ravi Jhankal.

Kahaani

Amid the background of Calcutta, Vidya Bagchi blows your mind away.

A Wednesday

This is an excellent storyline on the Mumbai bomb blast. It shows what a common man will do for revenge.

Aamir

Rajeev Khandelwal is made to do horrific things and the audience always wonder who the caller is.

Te3n

One keeps wondering what has happened to the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan.

