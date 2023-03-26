Top 10 suspense thriller web series on Netflix that you can't help but binge watch

There are many suspense thriller web shows that you need to immediately watch on Netflix as they will keep you hooked to the screen.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2023

Who Were We Running From?

A mom lives nameless with her daughter as they make hotels their home and see all as a threat.

You

Watch the further story of a young man who is obsessive and lands into the lives of people he is transfixed by.

Triptych

Becca investigates a murder and realises that the body of the victim looks like her.

Luther: The Fallen Sun

John Luther comes out of prison to find a serial killer.

10 Days of a Good Man

A lawyer becomes a detective as he takes charge of a missing person case.

Rana Naidu

Problem solver Rana's life changes when his dad is released from prison. He realises that he cannot fix his own issues.

The Blacklist

Elizabeth Keen an FBI officer sees her life change when Raymond Reddington a criminal just wants to talk to her.

The Sinner

It examines why ordinary people commit a crime.

The Night Agent

Peter Sutherland works at the White House. When a phone that never rings does he lands into a conspiracy.

In His Shadow

Two half-brothers post the death of their dad finds on the side of a conflict that has a lot of tragic sequences.

