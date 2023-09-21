Top 10 suspense thriller web series with twisted plots to watch on OTT

These web series offer suspenseful and twisted narratives that will keep you engaged from start to finish.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

Aarya

A story revolving around a woman who steps into the world of crime has twisted plots. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

The web series has twisted plots that will keep you hooked. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Human

Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari’s web series on a medical scam is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Asur

The story of Asur will leave your mind boggled. Watch on Jio Cinema.

My Client’s Wife

My Client’s Wife is full-pack suspense thriller available on Amazon Prime Video.

Hello Mini

Hello Mini has three seasons available on MX Player.

The Last Hour

The Last Hour is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Raikar Case

The Raikar Case is a gripping murder mystery available on Jio Cinema.

UnDekhi’

UnDekhi’s suspense thriller narrative is available on SonyLiv.

Candy

Candy is an interesting web series on Jio Cinema.

