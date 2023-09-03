Top 10 suspenseful crime thriller movies based on books to watch on Prime Video, Netflix and other OTT platforms

Top 10 mind-bending thriller films based on popular books.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023

Devil’s Knot (YouTube)

An investigative thriller about the murder of three eight-year-old boys from Arkansas, presumed to have been sacrificed in a satanic ritual by teenagers.

The Pelican Brief (Prime Video, YouTube)

A legal suspense thriller about a woman who finds herself in danger after writing a legal brief detailing the reason behind the assassination of two Supreme Court justices.

A crime thriller that explores the cruelty of the death penalty.

Along Came A Spider (Netflix)

A neo-noir psychological thriller starring Morgan Freeman about a maniacal kidnapper with a diabolical plan.

Crooked House (Prime Video)

Based on Agatha Christie's twisted tale about a spy-turned-private-detective who is lured by his former lover to catch her grandfather's murderer.

Under Suspicion (Netflix)

An intense, psychological thriller that proves just how difficult it is to discern the truth about human beings.

Lost Girls (Netflix)

Inspired by true events, the story is about a mother who fights to uncover the truth behind her daughter’s disappearance.

Catch Me If You Can (Netflix)

The biographical crime comedy-drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks is about a thief with several brilliant alter-egos.

My Friend Dahmer (Prime Video)

The true story of a shy teenager Jeffrey Dahmer who becomes a notorious serial killer years later.

Just Cause (Prime Video, YouTube)

A psychological thriller about a lawyer who becomes a pawn in a complex plot as he helps free a death row felon.

