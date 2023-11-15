Top 10 tallest actors of Bollywood, know their height
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023
Bhavesh Kumar is well known as the tallest actor of Bollywood with the height of 6 feet 6 inches. He is famous for his movie P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar.
Kunal Kapoor is another tall actor that Bollywood gave us, standing at around 6 feet 2 inches as well, Kunal has been a part of quite a bunch of movies in the past.
Aditya Roy Kapoor is also tall and stands at 6 feet 2 inches. He was last seen in the movie Gumraah.
Arjun Rampal is a big name in the industry. He is 6’2.
Big B or Amitabh Bachchan has been a legendary actor during his time in Bollywood acting in more than 200 films over his 5 decade long career. He stands at 6 feet 2 inches.
Taking his tall stature from his dad himself, Abhishek Bachchan is also 6 feet 2 inches and had an amazing career in Bollywood as well.
Arunoday Singh is a pretty well-known name in the industry and is usually known for doing the roles of villains in movies like Mohenjo Daro, etc,. He is 6 feet 4 inches.
Abhay Deol was last seen in the web series called Trial by Fire in one of the lead roles, he is 6’1 feet tall.
This might come as a surprise, but Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal is also quite tall standing at 6 feet one inch.
Sanjay Dutt who is still delivering some amazing roles now as a villain is also 6’1 tall.
