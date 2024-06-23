Top 10 tallest Bollywood actresses that tower over actors

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 23, 2024

Katrina Kaif, known for her striking beauty, is one of the tallest leading ladies in Bollywood at 5' 9".

Anushka Sharma boasts a statuesque height of 5' 9", making her a notable figure in the industry.

Sushmita Sen has an impressive height of 5' 9", which has contributed to her poised and graceful aura.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, known for her fitness, is a commanding presence at 5' 9".

Sonam Kapoor, standing tall at 5' 9", is renowned not just for her acting but also for her fashion-forward stature.

Diana Penty stands tall at 5' 8", perfectly suited for her dual roles as a model and actress.

Deepika Padukone stands at an elegant height of 5' 7", complementing her commanding on-screen presence.

Kriti Sanon, with her height of 5' 7", strikes a balanced and charming figure on screen.

Tabu stands at 5' 7", a height that matches her dynamic and versatile acting skills.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, standing 5' 7" tall, carries her height with the grace befitting her former Miss World title.

