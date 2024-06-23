Top 10 tallest Bollywood actresses that tower over actors
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 23, 2024
Katrina Kaif, known for her striking beauty, is one of the tallest leading ladies in Bollywood at 5' 9".
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma boasts a statuesque height of 5' 9", making her a notable figure in the industry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen has an impressive height of 5' 9", which has contributed to her poised and graceful aura.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, known for her fitness, is a commanding presence at 5' 9".
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor, standing tall at 5' 9", is renowned not just for her acting but also for her fashion-forward stature.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Diana Penty stands tall at 5' 8", perfectly suited for her dual roles as a model and actress.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone stands at an elegant height of 5' 7", complementing her commanding on-screen presence.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon, with her height of 5' 7", strikes a balanced and charming figure on screen.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tabu stands at 5' 7", a height that matches her dynamic and versatile acting skills.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, standing 5' 7" tall, carries her height with the grace befitting her former Miss World title.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Junaid Khan's Maharaj and other movies based on Godmen or gurus
Find Out More