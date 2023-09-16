Top 10 Tamil action films to watch for dhamakedaar weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

These Tamil action movies are packed with entertainment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023
Rajinikanth's latest release Jailer on Amazon Prime Video is full of action and drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer on Zee5 is for all action lovers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Atlee and starring Thalapathy Vijay, Mersal on Disney+Hotstar is a perfect masala film high on action.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth's film on Netflix has the Thalaivaa doing what he does best!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Dhanush, the action crime film is on MX Player and SonyLIV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is an action sports drama. The film starring Thalapathy Vijay in dual role is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is one of the finest works of Suriya. The film is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamil action drama Kaithi is gripping and interesting. It is on Aha, SonyLIV and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Beast on Netflix is an action drama with a dash of comedy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 2022 action drama starring Arya is on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anniyan starring Vikram on Zee5 has intense action sequences despite being a psychological thriller.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nikhil Siddhartha's movie on Zee5 has action, drama, mystery and thrill.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
