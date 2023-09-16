Top 10 Tamil action films to watch for dhamakedaar weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

These Tamil action movies are packed with entertainment.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023

Jailer

Rajinikanth's latest release Jailer on Amazon Prime Video is full of action and drama.

Vikram

Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer on Zee5 is for all action lovers.

Mersal

Directed by Atlee and starring Thalapathy Vijay, Mersal on Disney+Hotstar is a perfect masala film high on action.

Annaatthe

Rajinikanth's film on Netflix has the Thalaivaa doing what he does best!

Vada Chennai

Starring Dhanush, the action crime film is on MX Player and SonyLIV.

Bigil

It is an action sports drama. The film starring Thalapathy Vijay in dual role is on Amazon Prime Video.

Soorarai Pottru

It is one of the finest works of Suriya. The film is on Amazon Prime Video.

Kaithi

Tamil action drama Kaithi is gripping and interesting. It is on Aha, SonyLIV and more.

Beast

Beast on Netflix is an action drama with a dash of comedy.

Captain

The 2022 action drama starring Arya is on Zee5.

Anniyan

Anniyan starring Vikram on Zee5 has intense action sequences despite being a psychological thriller.

Karthikeya 2

Nikhil Siddhartha's movie on Zee5 has action, drama, mystery and thrill.

