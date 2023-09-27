Top 10 Tamil action thriller films on OTT platforms to keep you hooked

The best of Tamil action thriller films streaming on OTT platforms that will keep you at the edge of your seat.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Aneethi (Aha)

A food delivery boy’s life turns upside down when he finds himself under someone’s charm.

Jailer (Amazon Prime Video)

Rajinikanth’s power packed action drama will keep you hooked till the end.

Varisu (Amazon Prime Video)

An heir of a huge business empire sets out to reunite his broken family.

Veeran (Amazon Prime Video)

A boy gains superpowers after recovering from a coma.

Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam (Zee5)

A story about the clash between a powerful gangster and an honest, ordinary man.

Maamannan (Netflix)

A community’s struggle to get rid of a powerful politician’s ruthless exploitation.

Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir (Amazon Prime Video)

A refugee and his struggle to complete his dreams.

Spy (Amazon Prime Video)

A CIA agent goes undercover to prevent a global disaster.

Agilan (Zee5)

A crane operator aims to rule over the underworld and become the King of the Ocean.

Viduthalai Part 1 (Zee5)

The story of a cop who is torn between duty and morality.

