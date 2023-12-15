Top 10 Tamil actors and their educational qualifications

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023

Thalaiva Rajinikanth has a diploma in acting from the Madras Film Institute.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan put a stop to his formal education in order to focus on his career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalapathy Vijay completed schooling at Balalok Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai and Loyola College.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajith Kumar had very limited education as he dropped out of Asan Memorial Senior Secondary School in Chennai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suriya completed his schooling at St. Bede's Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School and then a Bachelor's degree in commerce from Loyola College, Chennai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan did a Bachelor of Business Administration from Ethiraj College for Women in Chennai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara has a Bachelor's degree in English Literature from Mar Thoma College, Tiruvalla.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Applications from Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jyothika holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Mithibai College, Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Akkineni holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Stella Maris College, Chennai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Salaar Star cast revealed: All the important actors in Prabhas' new movie

 

 Find Out More