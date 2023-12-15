Top 10 Tamil actors and their educational qualifications
Nishant
Thalaiva Rajinikanth has a diploma in acting from the Madras Film Institute.
Kamal Haasan put a stop to his formal education in order to focus on his career.
Thalapathy Vijay completed schooling at Balalok Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai and Loyola College.
Ajith Kumar had very limited education as he dropped out of Asan Memorial Senior Secondary School in Chennai.
Suriya completed his schooling at St. Bede's Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School and then a Bachelor's degree in commerce from Loyola College, Chennai.
Trisha Krishnan did a Bachelor of Business Administration from Ethiraj College for Women in Chennai.
Nayanthara has a Bachelor's degree in English Literature from Mar Thoma College, Tiruvalla.
Anushka Shetty holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Applications from Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru.
Jyothika holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Mithibai College, Mumbai.
Samantha Akkineni holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Stella Maris College, Chennai.
