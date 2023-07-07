Top 10 Tamil and Telugu comedy films that will leave you ROFL

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2023

Bumper has an interesting premise that helps hold the attention of the viewers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabadi Bro is a Tamil movie released on 23 Jun, 2023. The movie is directed by Sathish Jayaraman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Erumbu is a must-watch for anyone who appreciates a simple story with good intentions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Good Night is an example of how feel-good films can be made with simpler-yet-effective conflict.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deiva Machan is an enjoyable comedy that will leave you with a smile on your face.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rangabali Naga Shaurya and Yukti Thareja starrer fails to satiate as a masala potboiler or as a coming-of-age tale.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhaag Saale is a Telugu movie released on 7 Jul, 2023. The movie is directed by Praneeth Sai and featured Sri Simha Koduri, Neha Solanki, Rajiv Kanakala and Nandini Rai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

O Saathiya is a Telugu movie released on 7 Jul, 2023. The movie is directed by Divya Bhavana and featured Aryan Gowra, Mishti Chakravarty, Devi Prasad and Kalpalath

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Narayana & Co is a Telugu movie released on 30 Jun, 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maya Petika is a Telugu movie released on 30 Jun, 2023. The movie is directed by Ramesh Raparthi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These South Indian movies are too funny.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These South Indian films are unmissable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 superhit films that Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol rejected

 

 Find Out More