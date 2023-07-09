Top 10 Tamil and Telugu murder mysteries on OTT that will have you on the edge of the seat
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2023
U turn on Amazon Prime Video is about a crime reporter and police investigating the death of motorists.
Thadam on Amazon Prime Video is about police investigating a man’s murder and finds two suspects.
Raatchasan is about a cop tracking down serial killer murdering young school girls. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Game Over streaming on Netflix will keep on the edge of the seat.
1: Nenokkadine on Amazon Prime Video is a murder mystery starring Mahesh Babu.
Thupparivaalan on Amazon Prime Video is about a detective set out to solve murder mysteries.
V1 Murder Case on Amazon Prime Video is about investigation of a young woman.
Papanasam on Amazon Prime Video is about a businessmen who gets embroiled in a murder case.
Vettaiyadu Vilaiyadu on Amazon Prime Video is about a police officer on looking out for a serial killer.
Theeran Adhigaram Ondru is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
