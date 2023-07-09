Top 10 Tamil and Telugu murder mysteries on OTT that will have you on the edge of the seat

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2023

U turn on Amazon Prime Video is about a crime reporter and police investigating the death of motorists.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thadam on Amazon Prime Video is about police investigating a man’s murder and finds two suspects.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raatchasan is about a cop tracking down serial killer murdering young school girls. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Game Over streaming on Netflix will keep on the edge of the seat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

1: Nenokkadine on Amazon Prime Video is a murder mystery starring Mahesh Babu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thupparivaalan on Amazon Prime Video is about a detective set out to solve murder mysteries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

V1 Murder Case on Amazon Prime Video is about investigation of a young woman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Papanasam on Amazon Prime Video is about a businessmen who gets embroiled in a murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vettaiyadu Vilaiyadu on Amazon Prime Video is about a police officer on looking out for a serial killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Theeran Adhigaram Ondru is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: It's Awkward! Funny pics of Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif that will leave you laughing hard

 

 Find Out More