Top 10 Tamil crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023

Ratsasan - Disney+ Hotstar

A chilling story of a police officer pursuing a serial killer with gruesome motives.

Vikram Vedha - Zee 5

A cat-and-mouse game between a police officer and a notorious gangster, filled with moral dilemmas.

Viduthalai Part 1 - Zee 5

A police officer grapples with a moral dilemma as his department launches a ruthless operation to apprehend a local activist.

Thani Oruvan - MX Player

A diligent police officer embarks on a mission to unveil a wealthy and influential scientist's involvement in a series of unethical medical practices driven by greed.

Thuppakki - Disney+ Hotstar

A high-octane action thriller where an army officer takes on a terrorist plot in Mumbai.

Por Thozhil - SonyLiv

In his first case, a talented yet apprehensive rookie cop must confront his fears while partnering with a reclusive senior officer.

Imaikkaa Nodigal - Amazon Prime Video

A psychological crime thriller revolving around a serial killer and the chase to capture them.

Nayakan - Amazon Prime Video

Kamal Haasan starrer is a gripping tale of a Bombay underworld don's rise and fall, inspired by real-life events.

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru - Amazon Prime Video

A mind-bending crime thriller with a retired police officer attempting to solve a cold case.

Visaranai - Netflix

A hard-hitting and brutal portrayal of police brutality and injustice in a crime drama based on true events.

