Top 10 Tamil detective thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023
Thupparivaalan is an intriguing Detective film available on Amazon Prime Video.
Agent Kannaiyiram on SunNXT is about a self-proclaimed private detective.
Vijay Anthony’s film Kolai on Amazon Prime Video is about the murder of a model.
Yutham Sei is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Nibunan on Disney+ Hotstar is about a deputy superintendent after a serial killer.
Andha Naal is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Vallavan Oruvan is also available on the video streaming website YouTube.
Thegidi on Disney+ Hotstar is centered around a criminologist student who joins a detective agency.
Thadam on Amazon Prime Video is a gripping investigative thriller.
Chhena Thaana 001 can be watched for free on YouTube.
