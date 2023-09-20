Top 10 Tamil horror comedy films to watch on OTT right now

The best of horror comedies that are streaming on leading OTT platforms.

Aanchal Sharma

Sep 20, 2023

Darling (Amazon Prime Video)

Three friends decide to end their lives at a beach house but find out that it is haunted by a spirit.

Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu (Amazon Prime Video)

Two unmarried couples go for a beach vacation where they are haunted by a spirit.

DD Returns (Zee5)

A group of friends hide a bag full of money in a haunted house and return home with a lurking spirit.

Kanchana (YouTube)

Three spirits possess a young man and make him act like a woman.

Shivalinga (Zee5)

A ghost sets out on a quest to find his killer.

Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae (Disney+ Hotstar)

A man experiences paranormal activities in his newly purchased bungalow.

Devi (Zee5)

A man finds his wife possessed by a spirit when they move into a new home.

Aranmanai (Amazon Prime Video)

A family returns to their ancestral home only to find it haunted by spirits.

Yaamirukka Bayamey (Zee5)

A man renovates a mansion into a hotel but realises that it is haunted.

Massu Engira Masilamani (Zee5)

A con artist starts talking to spirits after his friend dies in an accident.

