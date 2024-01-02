Top 10 Tamil psycho thriller films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024
Aalavandhan is a psychological thriller with elements of horror, it delves into the disturbed relationship between two brothers. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Vaalee is a suspenseful thriller where the protagonist seeks revenge against those who wronged him in the past. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Sigappu Rojakal psychological thriller film starring Kamal Haasan and Sridevi is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Enakkul Oruvan is a remake of the Kannada film Lucia it follows a man's journey through his dreams to uncover hidden truths. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Anniyan is a psychological thriller explores the life of a man with multiple personalities, leading to vigilante justice. Watch on ZEE5.
Psycho 2020 explores the intense cat-and-mouse game between a criminal and a police officer. Watch on Netflix.
Netrikann is a suspenseful film centered around a visually impaired woman who becomes the target of a sinister stalker. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Aneethi is a psychological thriller deals with complex family dynamics and hidden secrets. Watch on Prime Video.
Ratsasan is a gripping thriller where a cop investigates a series of murders committed by a psychotic killer. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Nadunisi Naaygal revolves around a psychopathic killer and the efforts to catch him. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
