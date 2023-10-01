Top 10 Tamil psycho thriller films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here is a list of psychological thriller films in Tamil language to watch online

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023

Aalavandhan - Amazon Prime Video

A psychological thriller with elements of horror, it delves into the disturbed relationship between two brothers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sigappu Rojakal

The first Kollywood psychological thriller film starring Kamal Haasan and Sridevi is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Psycho 2020 - Netflix

This thriller explores the intense cat-and-mouse game between a criminal and a police officer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Netrikann - Disney+ Hotstar

A suspenseful film centered around a visually impaired woman who becomes the target of a sinister stalker.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aneethi - Amazon Prime Video

This psychological thriller deals with complex family dynamics and hidden secrets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ratsasan - Disney+ Hotstar

A gripping thriller where a cop investigates a series of murders committed by a psychotic killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anniyan - Zee 5

This psychological thriller explores the life of a man with multiple personalities, leading to vigilante justice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Enakkul Oruvan - Disney+ Hotstar

A remake of the Kannada film Lucia it follows a man's journey through his dreams to uncover hidden truths.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nadunisi Naaygal - Disney+ Hotstar

This film revolves around a psychopathic killer and the efforts to catch him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vaalee - Amazon Prime Video

A suspenseful thriller where the protagonist seeks revenge against those who wronged him in the past.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 box office collection day 50: Sunny Deol film's Top 9 records

 

 Find Out More