Top 10 teenage web series on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more that got everyone hooked

Gossip Girl to Never Have I Ever Teenage dramas that got everyone hooked to.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2023

Gossip Girl

All the six seasons are available on Netflix.

The Vampire Diaries

It is one of the most popular series on Netflix.

Never Have I Ever

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan starrer is also on Netflix.

One Tree Hill

It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

13 Reasons Why

The intriguing show is on Netflix.

Teen Wolf

The show can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Sex Education

Netflix's show made a lot of noise.

Riverdale

Netflix's show has seven seasons.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Teens were hooked to this Netflix show.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

It is on Disney Plus Hotstar for all to watch.

