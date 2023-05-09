Top 10 Television celebs who married at age of 40 and above
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023
Rajesh Khattar married for the second time at 42.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kashmera Shah was 41 when she married Krushna Abhishek.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manish Raisinghan lived bachelor's life till 40 before marrying his co-star Sangeitha Chauhan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rahul Mahajan was 40 when he married for the third time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Diljeet Kaur married for 2nd time to a UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel at the age of 40.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sacchin Shroff got in wedlock again at the age of 43.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamya Punjabi married again at the age of 40.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rushad Rana of Anupama gave love a second chance at 43.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gautam Rode was 40 when he married his love 14 years younger.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sucheeta Trivedi of Baa Bahu Aur Baby married at the age of 42
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shivangi Joshi leaves fans swooning in ruffled dress with sequins
Find Out More