Top 10 Telugu and Tamil films based on books

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023

Ponniyin Selvan by Mani Ratnam was fully based on Kalki Krishnamoorthy's Ponniyin Selvan novel which had 5 chapters. The film was made in two parts.

Dhanush's Asuran was based on a novel called Vekkai by Poomani.

Soorarai Pottru is based on Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey a novel by AR Gopinath.

Did you know Viduthalai is based on the novel Thunaivan?

Naan Kadavul film has been adapted from Yezhaam Ulagam novel.

‘A Aa’ by Trivikran Sriniva is based on the novel Meena by Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani.

Sitaara is based on Vamsi's Mahal lo Kokila.

Challenge movie is based on Yandamoori Veerendranath's novel ‘Dabbu to the power of Dabb.

Abhilasha is based on a novel called Yandamoori Veerendranath.

Aakhari Poratam is based on Yandamoori Veerendranath’s novel.

South Indian cinema has given a good genre of movies based on famous novels.

Many filmmakers have made movies by adapting from a novel.

