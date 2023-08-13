Top 10 Telugu blockbusters ever as per box office collection starring Prabhas, Allu Arjun and more

Here is a list of the highest grosser Telugu films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 13, 2023
Baahubali: The Conclusion headlined by Prabhas is an all-time blockbuster earning Rs 1810.60 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Second on the list of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR’s magnum opus RRR with a worldwide collection of Rs 1316 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas starrer Baahubali Part 1 collected Rs 650 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saaho collected Rs 439 crore across the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise became a blockbuster hit earning Rs 373 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas is ruling the box office and another film that’s on the list is Adipurush with an approx Rs 353 crore collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo collected Rs 280 crore at the global box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sarileru Neekevaru starring Mahesh Babu made a business of Rs 260 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy of Chiranjeevi collected Rs 240.60 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Waltair Veerayya starring Chiranjeevi earned Rs 236. 15 crore at the world box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
