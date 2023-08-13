Top 10 Telugu blockbusters ever as per box office collection starring Prabhas, Allu Arjun and more

Here is a list of the highest grosser Telugu films.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 13, 2023

Baahubali: The Conclusion

Baahubali: The Conclusion headlined by Prabhas is an all-time blockbuster earning Rs 1810.60 crore worldwide.

RRR

Second on the list of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR’s magnum opus RRR with a worldwide collection of Rs 1316 crore.

Prabhas

Prabhas starrer Baahubali Part 1 collected Rs 650 crore worldwide.

Saaho

Saaho collected Rs 439 crore across the world.

Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise became a blockbuster hit earning Rs 373 crore.

Prabhas

Prabhas is ruling the box office and another film that’s on the list is Adipurush with an approx Rs 353 crore collection.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo collected Rs 280 crore at the global box office.

Sarileru Neekevaru

Sarileru Neekevaru starring Mahesh Babu made a business of Rs 260 crore.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy of Chiranjeevi collected Rs 240.60 crore worldwide.

Waltair Veerayya

Waltair Veerayya starring Chiranjeevi earned Rs 236. 15 crore at the world box office.

