Top 10 Telugu crime thriller movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These Telugu crime thrillers will keep you hooked till the very end.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023
The film starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu is about a woman who uncovers shocking truths of the surrogate centre.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a political crime drama about a man rising to become Chief Minister.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Adivi Sesh, the film is about a dedicated police officer investigating a brutal murder case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about a police officer who has to find a senior officer accused of rape.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun has everything - crime, thrill, action and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Telugu version of Maamannan has Udhayanidhi Stalin in leading roles. The film is about politics around oppressed community.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about an archaeologist who helps solve a murder case that took place in a forest.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about a young man narrating how he lost his leg while solving a murder case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is an interesting tale of a journalist who gets nightmares about a woman getting murdered.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about a man who is accused of murder but then his lookalike shows up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's yet another engaging thriller revolving around a RAW agent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
