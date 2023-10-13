Top 10 Telugu crime thriller movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These Telugu crime thrillers will keep you hooked till the very end.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023

Yashoda on Amazon Prime Video

The film starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu is about a woman who uncovers shocking truths of the surrogate centre.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Godfather on Netflix

It is a political crime drama about a man rising to become Chief Minister.

HIT on Amazon Prime Video

Starring Adivi Sesh, the film is about a dedicated police officer investigating a brutal murder case.

Evaru on Amazon Prime Video

The film is about a police officer who has to find a senior officer accused of rape.

Pushpa: The Rise on Amazon Prime Video

Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun has everything - crime, thrill, action and more.

Nayakudu on Netflix

The Telugu version of Maamannan has Udhayanidhi Stalin in leading roles. The film is about politics around oppressed community.

Nene Naa on Aha

The film is about an archaeologist who helps solve a murder case that took place in a forest.

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru on Zee5

The film is about a young man narrating how he lost his leg while solving a murder case.

118 on Disney+Hotstar

It is an interesting tale of a journalist who gets nightmares about a woman getting murdered.

Red on Netflix

The film is about a man who is accused of murder but then his lookalike shows up.

Goodachari on Netflix

It's yet another engaging thriller revolving around a RAW agent.

