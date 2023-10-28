Top 10 Telugu crime thrillers of 2023 to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here's a list of recently released Telugu crime thrillers to watch online.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023
Vijay Sethupathi starrer is about a gangster Michael aiming to gain control of the area.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about an officer investigating a murder case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ravanusara is an official adaptation of the Bengali thriller Vinci Da.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
CSI Sanatan is about a crime scene investigator solving a mysterious murder case of a company’s CEO.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A six-month suspended uniformed police officer returns to duty to solve a high profile case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiranjeevi starrer is about a cab driver facing his past and crimes of the underworld when he moves to a new city to start afresh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A detective investigates the murder of a model.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A poor man is in search of his sister kidnapped by human traffickers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Three identical men connect on a doppelganger-finding app, forming a bond that turns sour when one of them reveals a criminal history.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Vijay Sethupathi starrer film released in 2023. The film revolves around a newly recruited police officer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!