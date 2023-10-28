Top 10 Telugu crime thrillers of 2023 to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here's a list of recently released Telugu crime thrillers to watch online.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023

Michael - Aha

Vijay Sethupathi starrer is about a gangster Michael aiming to gain control of the area.

Chakravyuham: The Trap on Amazon Prime Video

The film is about an officer investigating a murder case.

Ravanusara - Amazon Prime Video

Ravanusara is an official adaptation of the Bengali thriller Vinci Da.

CSI Sanatan - Amazon Prime Video

CSI Sanatan is about a crime scene investigator solving a mysterious murder case of a company’s CEO.

Her - Chapter 1 - Amazon Prime Video

A six-month suspended uniformed police officer returns to duty to solve a high profile case.

Bhola Shankar - Netflix

Chiranjeevi starrer is about a cab driver facing his past and crimes of the underworld when he moves to a new city to start afresh.

Kolai - Amazon Prime Video

A detective investigates the murder of a model.

Pichaikkaran 2 - Disney+ Hotstar

A poor man is in search of his sister kidnapped by human traffickers.

Amigos - Netflix

Three identical men connect on a doppelganger-finding app, forming a bond that turns sour when one of them reveals a criminal history.

Viduthalai Part 1 - Amazon Prime Video

Another Vijay Sethupathi starrer film released in 2023. The film revolves around a newly recruited police officer.

Thanks For Reading!

