Top 10 Telugu films with the biggest box office collection in the last decade
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 22, 2023
Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia's Baahubali: The Conclusion's total box office collection was Rs 1.810 crore.
Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) had Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and the total box office collection was Rs 650 crore.
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starter Adipurush minted Rs 400 crore in 6 days at the box office.
Sarileru Neekevvaru at the box office made Rs 260 crore and had Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna.
Rangasthalam had Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni and made Rs 216 crore at the box office.
Maharshi had Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and the film made Rs 175 crore at the box office.
Srimanthudu had Mahesh Babu, Shruti Haasan and made Rs 157 crore at the box office.
Khaidi No. 150 had Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and made Rs 150 crore at the box office.
F2: Fun and Frustration had Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada and made Rs 137 crore at the box office.
Janatha Garage made Rs 134 crore at the box office.
Thanks For Reading!
