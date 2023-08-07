Top 10 Telugu movies that are a flop in theater but hit on OTT

These films are a flop in the theaters but received huge response from the audiences on the OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 07, 2023
The story revolves around a cab driver who gets involved in a series of incidents that lead him to an unusual village and its people. The film received positive reviews for its entertainment quotient.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story revolves around a political leader and his family's complex dynamics, power struggles, and conflicts. The film was well-received for its gripping storyline and powerful performances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story follows a hearse driver who falls in love with a widow at a cemetery and how their lives intertwine. The film received praise for its unique storyline and emotional performances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie's plot is yet to beautifully written, and is a delightful romantic tale. The film is highly anticipated by fans of Nani and Nazriya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story revolves around the complex relationship between a former cricketer, his wife, and a young woman. Majili was widely appreciated for its emotional depth and the chemistry between the lead pair.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story follows a National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer's mission to capture a group of terrorists. The film received praise for its intense action sequences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Macherla Niyojakavargam is a Telugu action film released in 2022. The film has Nithiin and Krithi Shetty in the lead roleSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Naga Chaitanya plays a constable in this film and it is his duty to save the criminal as cops as trying to kill him to hide a crime. It has many twists an turns.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film weaves together multiple interconnected stories and explores complex themes like mental health and identity. "Awe" was applauded for its unique narrative and powerful performances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Set against the backdrop of World War II, the film follows the story of an Indian soldier who faces discrimination and prejudice in the British Indian Army.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
