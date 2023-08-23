Top 10 Telugu thriller films to watch on OTT platforms in August 2023

The Telugu film industry has served the audiences with fast-paced and edgy thrillers in the past few years. Take a look at our top picks that will keep you at the edge of your seats.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023
A horror-thriller about a man who visits his ancestral village to unravel the mystery behind a chain of unexplained deaths before it's too late.
Based on true events, it is India's first underwater war film and revolves around the events that unfolded right before the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.
A crime-thriller about Krishna Dev, a nonchalant police officer investigating a gruesome murder case with death lurking behind.
The action-thriller revolves around a young man who sets out to avenge his father's death but soon realizes that violence is not the key to his salvation.
A remake of the Tamil film Thani Oruvan, the film follows Dhruva who wants to arrest a wealthy scientist, who uses secret medical and illegal practices for profit.
Inspector Shiva Kumar is an impetuous policeman. One day, an accident leaves him injured, and upon recovery, he finds his wife and daughter missing.
An innocent woman agrees to be a surrogate mother at a highly plush facility to find her missing sister only to uncover the shocking truth about the center.
The mystery action-adventure film follows Karthikeya, a doctor, who must retrieve a mythological treasure and clear his name.
The film is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was killed in action in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
A period action drama about three friends and how their life changes due to the daily grind in a coal mining town amidst politics and power dynamics.
