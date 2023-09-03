Top 10 Telugu thrillers to watch in September 2023 on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT platforms

Here are our top picks for Telugu thrillers that will keep you at the edge of your seat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023
Akhil Akkineni plays a spy who goes on a mission to uncover the truth about a dangerous terrorist organization.
Naga Chaitanya stars as constable Shiva who must protect a valuable witness from those seeking to kill him.
An emotional thriller about a woman who is just about to get married when she gets a call about her ex's suicide.
The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role and is about a father and son dealing with the faction and family rivalry.
An action-thriller about a businesswoman's murder and an investigating officer trying to solve the case.
A mystery thriller about Rishi, a San Francisco-based investment banker, who comes to India to help his ex-girlfriend, find her kidnapped child.
A thriller about a plastic surgeon whose life takes a new turn when he replaces his wife's face with his ex-girlfriend.
An action-thriller about three identical-looking men who become friends and the twists when one of them turns out to be a criminal.
A political thriller about an opposition leader in a power struggle to become the next Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.
A twisty-roller coaster story about two men in a brawl to gain an upper hand over one another.
