Top 10 Telugu Thriller web series to watch on OTT platforms Amazon Prime Video, Disney Hotstar and more

The best Telugu thriller web series streaming on OTT that will keep you hooked.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Parampara (Disney+Hotstar)

A man battles against his uncle’s evil intentions to fight for his father’s integrity.

Kailasapuram (Zee5)

Five teenagers get addicted to drugs and involve themselves in drug peddling for money.

Loser (Zee5)

Story of a skilled shooter who has to overcome difficulties and defeat the corrupt system to achieve his goal.

Kudi Yedamaithe (Aha Video)

The sci-fi series about a cop and a delivery boy caught in a time loop will keep you intrigued.

Locked (Aha Video)

This psychological thriller mini-series will surely keep you on the edge of your seat.

9 Hours (Disney+ Hotstar)

Three prisoners escape from the Hyderabad jail in order to attempt robbery in different banks.

Ekkadiki Ee Parugu (Zee5)

An investigating officer’s quest to solve the case behind a renowned chef’s missing wife.

Save The Tigers (Disney+ Hotstar)

Three frustrated husbands arrested by the police for drunk driving reveal their marital problems which creates issues in their lives.

Recee (Zee5)

A son appoints people to kill his father to acquire all the family wealth.

High Priestess (Zee5)

A tarot card reader and psychic gets entangled in a missing person’s case.

