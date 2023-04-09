Shraddha Kapoor's diet plan for weight loss
Siddhi Chatterjee
Apr 09, 2023
Shraddha Kapoor loves to eat homemade food that has a lot of nutrients.
Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor loves to eat as soon as she wakes up so that then she can go to the gym.
Bollywoodlife.com
The actress eats eggs, poha for breakfast.
Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha can eat anything in the morning that makes her feel full.
Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha likes to stay away from carbs.
Bollywoodlife.com
Usually Shraddha also likes to eat fruits or scrambled egg whites for breakfast.
Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha loves to consume fresh juice.
Bollywoodlife.com
She likes to eat light lunch that has green leafy vegetables, chapatis and dal.
Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha likes to sleep early and wakeup early that keeps her very fit.
Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha likes to eat grilled fish, chicken with brown bread or rice for dinner.
Bollywoodlife.com
