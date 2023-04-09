Shraddha Kapoor's diet plan for weight loss

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 09, 2023

Shraddha Kapoor loves to eat homemade food that has a lot of nutrients.

Shraddha Kapoor loves to eat as soon as she wakes up so that then she can go to the gym.

The actress eats eggs, poha for breakfast.

Shraddha can eat anything in the morning that makes her feel full.

Shraddha likes to stay away from carbs.

Usually Shraddha also likes to eat fruits or scrambled egg whites for breakfast.

Shraddha loves to consume fresh juice.

She likes to eat light lunch that has green leafy vegetables, chapatis and dal.

Shraddha likes to sleep early and wakeup early that keeps her very fit.

Shraddha likes to eat grilled fish, chicken with brown bread or rice for dinner.

