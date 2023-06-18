Top 10 things to know about Shilpa Shetty's diet at 48

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2023

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for Shilpa.

Shilpa never skips her breakfast.

She loves eating a bowl of apples, mangoes and almond milk.

Shilpa loves eating porridge or two boiled or scrambled eggs in the morning.

Shilpa Shetty doesn’t like to starve herself.

The mommy of two believes in consuming a balanced diet.

Shilpa drinks coconut milk that has helped her in weight loss.

The actress likes to add foods in diet that keeps her full managing her weight.

Shilpa stays away from white sugar as she is aware of its cons on her body and health.

She has sacrificed excess sugar.

Shilpa strictly follows the rule of having her dinner before 7:30 pm.

She eats soup, chapatis and a small portion of vegetables as her dinner.

