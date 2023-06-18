Top 10 things to know about Shilpa Shetty's diet at 48
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2023
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for Shilpa.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa never skips her breakfast.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She loves eating a bowl of apples, mangoes and almond milk.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa loves eating porridge or two boiled or scrambled eggs in the morning.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty doesn’t like to starve herself.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The mommy of two believes in consuming a balanced diet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa drinks coconut milk that has helped her in weight loss.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress likes to add foods in diet that keeps her full managing her weight.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa stays away from white sugar as she is aware of its cons on her body and health.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has sacrificed excess sugar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa strictly follows the rule of having her dinner before 7:30 pm.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She eats soup, chapatis and a small portion of vegetables as her dinner.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Lesser known facts about Mukesh Ambani's sisters
Find Out More