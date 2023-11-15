Top 10 thriller Korean dramas you must not miss on Netflix
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023
Stranger (Secret Forest) - A gripping crime drama centered around a prosecutor and a police officer solving complex cases.
Vagabond - An action-packed drama involving a stuntman uncovering a national corruption conspiracy.
Kingdom - A historical zombie thriller set in the Joseon era, where a prince investigates a mysterious plague.
Memories of the Alhambra - A mix of fantasy and thriller where a CEO gets entangled in a mysterious augmented reality game.
Life on Mars - A detective mysteriously travels back in time to the 1980s and solves cases while trying to return to his era.
Tunnel - A detective in pursuit of a serial killer accidentally time-travels to the future and continues the investigation.
Voice - A crime series focusing on an emergency call center team tracking down a serial killer.
Strangers from Hell - A psychological thriller depicting a young man's unsettling experiences after moving into an eerie apartment complex.
Extracurricular - A dark drama revolving around high school students involved in illegal activities and their consequences.
Hello, Me! - A suspenseful drama about a woman encountering her 17-year-old self, guiding her to a better life.
