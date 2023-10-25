Top 10 thriller movies adapted from novels to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

From Raazi to Haider here are some movies that are based on novels.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023

The Girl on the Train

Parineeti Chopra’s psychological thriller is adapted from Paula Hawkin’s book of the same name.

Gone Girl

Gone Girl helmed by David Fincher is based on Gillian Flynn's best selling novel.

Raazi

Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi is based on Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka.

Murder on the Orient Express

Murder on the Orient Express is adapted from Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot.

The Revenant

The Revenant is adapted from Michael Punke's novel.

Haider

The dark intense thriller Haider is adapted from Shakespeare's Hamlet.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is based on Swedish writer Stieg Larsson’s novel of the same name.

7 Khoon Maaf

Priyanka Chopra's 7 Khoon Maaf is based on Ruskin Bond's novel Susanna’s Seven Husbands.

Red Sparrow

Francis Lawrence’s directorial is a spy thriller based on Jason Matthew’s novel of the same name.

Shutter Island

Martin Scorsese psychological thriller film is adapted from Dennis Lehane’s novel.

