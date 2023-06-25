Top 10 Thriller movies in Tollywood to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 25, 2023

Goodachari is about a young man becoming a spy to avenge his father’s death. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Nenokkadine on Amazon Prime Video is a psychological thriller revolving around a rockstar suffering from hallucination.

Awe on Disney+ Hotstar is a psychological thriller intertwined into different stories.

Gentleman is a neo-noir thriller of a man dating two women at the same time. Watch on Zee5.

Talking about thriller movies Drushyam needs a mention. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

U Turn on Amazon Prime Video is one of the best mystery thriller movie in Tollywood.

Karthikeya streaming on Amazon Prime Video follows an investigation of a series of mysterious murders in a village.

Evaru on Amazon Prime Video explores web of lies and murder.

Anukokunda Oka Roju on Amazon Prime Video revolves around a woman who gets involved in a criminal conspiracy while recollecting her erased memory.

D 16 on Disney+ Hotstar follows a police office investigating a mysterious death of a couple.

