Top 10 Thriller movies in Tollywood to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 25, 2023
Goodachari is about a young man becoming a spy to avenge his father’s death. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Nenokkadine on Amazon Prime Video is a psychological thriller revolving around a rockstar suffering from hallucination.
Awe on Disney+ Hotstar is a psychological thriller intertwined into different stories.
Gentleman is a neo-noir thriller of a man dating two women at the same time. Watch on Zee5.
Talking about thriller movies Drushyam needs a mention. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
U Turn on Amazon Prime Video is one of the best mystery thriller movie in Tollywood.
Karthikeya streaming on Amazon Prime Video follows an investigation of a series of mysterious murders in a village.
Evaru on Amazon Prime Video explores web of lies and murder.
Anukokunda Oka Roju on Amazon Prime Video revolves around a woman who gets involved in a criminal conspiracy while recollecting her erased memory.
D 16 on Disney+ Hotstar follows a police office investigating a mysterious death of a couple.
