Top 10 thrillers on Netflix to keep you on the edge of the seat
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2023
Andhadhun: A blind pianist gets involved in a murder mystery.
Raat Akeli Hai: A police officer investigates murder of a newly married landlord.
Karthik calling Karthik: An unknown phone call turns life of an introvert.
Drishyam: A common man bluffs the police department to save his family.
Badla: A woman is accused of murder but things go worse as they try to untangle the truth.
Talaash: A cop investigates a high-profile murder while grieving the loss of his son.
Raman Raghav is inspired by real life serial killer.
Ittefaq: A police officer investigates a double murder case.
Haseen Dilruba: A woman narrates an interesting story when police officers investigate her being accused of killing her husband.
Kahaani: A pregnant woman is on the hunt for her missing husband.
