Top 10 thrillers on Netflix to keep you on the edge of the seat

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2023

Andhadhun: A blind pianist gets involved in a murder mystery.

Raat Akeli Hai: A police officer investigates murder of a newly married landlord.

Karthik calling Karthik: An unknown phone call turns life of an introvert.

Drishyam: A common man bluffs the police department to save his family.

Badla: A woman is accused of murder but things go worse as they try to untangle the truth.

Talaash: A cop investigates a high-profile murder while grieving the loss of his son.

Raman Raghav is inspired by real life serial killer.

Ittefaq: A police officer investigates a double murder case.

Haseen Dilruba: A woman narrates an interesting story when police officers investigate her being accused of killing her husband.

Kahaani: A pregnant woman is on the hunt for her missing husband.

