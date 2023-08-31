Top 10 thrillers on OTT that are full of suspense and drama

Asur 2, The Fame Game and more are on the list.

The Fame Game

The show on Netflix is about a top actress going missing. It stars Madhuri Dixit in the lead.

Drishyam

The movie is one of the highly rated ones. Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer in on JioCinema.

Asur 2

Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti's Asur 2 on JioCinema will blow your mind.

Dahaad

The show on Amazon Prime Video is full of suspense and drama.

Raat Akeli Hai

The film on Netflix has received an IMDB rating of 7.2.

Omerta

Omerta on Zee5 starring Rajkummar Rao is a must watch.

Andhadhun

Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun is available on Netflix.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist

Chup: Revenge of the Artist on Zee5 has Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and more playing interesting characters.

Kahaani

Kahaani on Amazon Prime Video is Vidya Balan's finest acts.

Guns and Gulaabs

The latest to add to the list is gangster drama Guns and Gulaabs. It is on Netflix.

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

The web series starring Ajay Devgn is on Amazon Prime Video.

The Night Manager

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala's show is on Disney Plus Hotstar.

