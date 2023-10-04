Top 10 thrillers with unexpected endings to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Drishyam, A Wednesday and more films on this list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023
The film starring Ajay Devgn in the lead is a twisted plot of a common man trying to save his family from the law.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Vidya Balan, the film is about a pregnant woman finding her missing husband. But is she really pregnant?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana's film is about a blind man witnessing a murder. The story will leave you intrigued.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has an IMDB rating of 8.1 on 10. It is about a commoner and a bomb scare.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a mystery thriller helmed by ace filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. The film is about a woman who is accused of her partner's murder and a lawyer finding answers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about a detective tasked to spy on a politician. And he is trapped!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie with Akshay Kumar in the lead is about fake CBI officers conducting raids to rob politicians.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has the most unexpected ending and will leave you thinking for days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A cop dealing with his ugly and depressing past has to solve a murder mystery. The end will leave you shocked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What happens when an entertaining game turns into a game of survival? Watch Table No 21 to know.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The horror comedy is entertaining to the core but the end will leave you wondering.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a psychological thriller with Farhan Akhtar in the lead. The twist and turns will keep you hooked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
