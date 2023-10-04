Top 10 thrillers with unexpected endings to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Drishyam, A Wednesday and more films on this list.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Drishyam on JioCinema

The film starring Ajay Devgn in the lead is a twisted plot of a common man trying to save his family from the law.

Kahaani on Prime Video

Starring Vidya Balan, the film is about a pregnant woman finding her missing husband. But is she really pregnant?

Andhadhun on Netflix

Ayushmann Khurrana's film is about a blind man witnessing a murder. The story will leave you intrigued.

A Wednesday on Netflix

The movie has an IMDB rating of 8.1 on 10. It is about a commoner and a bomb scare.

Badla on Netflix

It is a mystery thriller helmed by ace filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. The film is about a woman who is accused of her partner's murder and a lawyer finding answers.

Manorama Six Feet Under on Prime Video

The film is about a detective tasked to spy on a politician. And he is trapped!

Special 26 on Prime Video

The movie with Akshay Kumar in the lead is about fake CBI officers conducting raids to rob politicians.

Ugly on Disney+Hotstar

The movie has the most unexpected ending and will leave you thinking for days.

Talaash on Netflix

A cop dealing with his ugly and depressing past has to solve a murder mystery. The end will leave you shocked.

Table No 21 on Jio Cinema

What happens when an entertaining game turns into a game of survival? Watch Table No 21 to know.

Stree on JioCinema

The horror comedy is entertaining to the core but the end will leave you wondering.

Karthik Calling Karthik on Netfix

It is a psychological thriller with Farhan Akhtar in the lead. The twist and turns will keep you hooked.

