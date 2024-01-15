Top 10 thrilling documentaries that'll give you sleepless nights
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths is one of the most spine-chilling documentaries. 11 family members died in the most horrifying way. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Curry and Cyanide talks about the murder of family members in a career spanning 12 years by their own daughter-in-law. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hunt for Veerappan is also on Netflix. It is a must-watch documentary about the most wanted terrorist and bandit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi is based on Chandrakant Jha who killed three people.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He mocked police to catch him before his next murder. It is on Netflix as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mumbai Mafia is about D-company. It is on Netflix too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abducted in Plain Sight is about Jan Broberg who was kidnapped twice by their neighbour. It is very chilling as the family secrets unfold. Check it out on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Keepers is about the unsolved murder of nun Catherine Cesnik. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Staircase is about an author who becomes the prime suspect in his wife's murder. Watch it on HBO Max.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian Predator: Murder in Courtroom is one of the most chilling documentaries ever. It is about a man who did not let independent women live in his neighbourhood. It's on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My Daughter Joined a Cult on Amazon Prime Video followed the life of self-styled Godman Swami Nithyanand.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean beauty secrets for glowing skin in all seasons around the year
Find Out More