Top 10 thrilling documentaries that'll give you sleepless nights

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths is one of the most spine-chilling documentaries. 11 family members died in the most horrifying way. Watch it on Netflix. 

Curry and Cyanide talks about the murder of family members in a career spanning 12 years by their own daughter-in-law. Watch it on Netflix. 

The Hunt for Veerappan is also on Netflix. It is a must-watch documentary about the most wanted terrorist and bandit. 

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi is based on Chandrakant Jha who killed three people.

He mocked police to catch him before his next murder. It is on Netflix as well. 

Mumbai Mafia is about D-company. It is on Netflix too.  

Abducted in Plain Sight is about Jan Broberg who was kidnapped twice by their neighbour. It is very chilling as the family secrets unfold. Check it out on Netflix. 

The Keepers is about the unsolved murder of nun Catherine Cesnik. Watch it on Netflix.

The Staircase is about an author who becomes the prime suspect in his wife's murder. Watch it on HBO Max. 

Indian Predator: Murder in Courtroom is one of the most chilling documentaries ever. It is about a man who did not let independent women live in his neighbourhood. It's on Netflix. 

My Daughter Joined a Cult on Amazon Prime Video followed the life of self-styled Godman Swami Nithyanand. 

