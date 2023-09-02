Top 10 thrilling murder mysteries on OTT that will leave you scared even in your own home 

Are you a fan of murder mysteries? Then check these 10 titles on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT.

Shivani Pawaskar

Knives Out

Daniel Craig starrer murder mystery is full of red herrings and lies. Catch it on Apple TV or rent it on YouTube. 

Lost Girls

A serial killer murders female sex workers. A woman whose daughter disappears goes on a hunt. Watch it on Netflix. 

Raat Akeli Hai

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte starrer thriller is on Netflix. 

The Wailing

A man relocates to a village in South Korea and brings mysterious deaths. 

The Wailing on OTT 

A policeman has to investigate the deaths in order to save his daughter. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video, MX Player

Gone Girl

This psychological thriller is on everyone's list.  

Gone Girl on OTT

The Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck starrer movie is on Netflix. 

Nizhal

Kunchako Boban and Nayanthara starrer mystery thriller on Amazon Prime Video will leave you numbed.   

The Clovehitch Killer

What if you learn that your step-fighter might be a serial killer? Watch it on Hulu. 

Memories of Murders

Two simple-minded detectives discover they are on a hunt for the country's first documented serial killer. Watch it on Apple TV. 

The Ritual Killer

A detective has to hunt down a serial killer who is known for his ritualistic killings. Watch it on Hulu or Prime Video. 

Brick

A teenage student vows to solve his ex-girlfriend's murder. Catch it up on Amazon Prime Video. 

