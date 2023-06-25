Top 10 time travel anime series to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 25, 2023

Inuyasha on Netflix is about a girl who travels time to regain all the pieces of a shattered jewel.

Erased on Amazon Prime Video follows story of a boy who time travel to save his classmate.

Your Name is a unique romance time travel story on Amazon Prime Video.

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya is about a girl who can create anything she imagines.

Doremon streaming on Disney+ Hotstar revolves around a robot that travels back in time to help a boy named Nobita.

Steins; Gate on Amazon Prime Video revolves around a group of friends create a machine that can send messages to the past and alter their present timeline.

Tokyo Revengers on Amazon Prime Video is about a boy who goes back in past after an accident.

Orange is a unique story where letters travel time.

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time is one of the best time travel series on Amazon Prime Video.

Thermae Romae Novae on Netflix is about an architect who finds a secret tunnel that transports him to a modern-day Japanese bathhouse.

