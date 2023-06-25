Top 10 time travel anime series to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 25, 2023
Inuyasha on Netflix is about a girl who travels time to regain all the pieces of a shattered jewel.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Erased on Amazon Prime Video follows story of a boy who time travel to save his classmate.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Your Name is a unique romance time travel story on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya is about a girl who can create anything she imagines.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Doremon streaming on Disney+ Hotstar revolves around a robot that travels back in time to help a boy named Nobita.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Steins; Gate on Amazon Prime Video revolves around a group of friends create a machine that can send messages to the past and alter their present timeline.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tokyo Revengers on Amazon Prime Video is about a boy who goes back in past after an accident.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Orange is a unique story where letters travel time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Girl Who Leapt Through Time is one of the best time travel series on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thermae Romae Novae on Netflix is about an architect who finds a secret tunnel that transports him to a modern-day Japanese bathhouse.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood blockbuster hits and their flop sequels no one needed
Find Out More