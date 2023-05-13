Top 10 time travel movies to watch on OTT

Here is the list of the best time travel movies to watch right now on ott platforms.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2023

Time Bandits - Amazon Prime Video

A young boy accidentally joins a band of time travellers who goes back in era to steal treasures.

12 Monkeys - Amazon Prime Video

A prisoner is transported in to control a viral outbreak.

Primer - Amazon Prime Video

Two engineers mistakenly create a time machine.

Timecrimes - Netflix

Hector accidentally travels in time and stumbles into mysterious crime events.

Looper - Netflix

The mob sends their victims back in time to get them executed by the loopers.

The Terminator - Amazon Prime Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger is teleported back in time to assassinate a young woman.

About Time - Netflix

Time makes tweaks in the past after learning he can travel back in time.

See You Yesterday - Netflix

A high-schooler uses a time machine to save her brother from the cops.

Donnie Darko - Amazon Prime Video

A teenager has visions from a parallel universe and learns the world will end in 28 days.

Back To The Future - Amazon Prime Video

Back To The Future is a science fiction film series.

