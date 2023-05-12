Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon's dazzling fashion in sleeveless blouse
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2023
Kriti Sanon was seen wearing a phulkari lehenga with a deep sleeveless blouse.
Kriti Sanon looks the hottest in a black saree and blouse.
Kriti knows to paint the town red in a red saree and blouse by Anita Dongre.
Kriti looked sultry in this golden saree by Manish Malhotra.
Every back has a story.
Kriti looks like a goddess in a white and golden saree.
Kriti kept her tresses open and showed off her hot blouse in the frame.
Kriti's designer saree is too hot.
Kriti totally looks like a princess here.
The star was seen in a sleeveless blouse and did basic makeup and put on sexy earrings.
