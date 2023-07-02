Top 10 times Ambani bahus pulled off heavy jewellery with panache
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2023
Nita Ambani has always been elegant.
She loves to wear heavy jewellery that enhances her look.
Shloka Mehta's jewellery collection is fabulous.
Shloka Mehta's diamond-studded necklaces and earrings are wow.
Soon-to-be Ambani Bahu, Radhika Merchant looking her prettiest best.
Shloka Mehta's choker with emralds will leave your eyes popped.
Nita Ambani's Saat Nori Haar is one of its kind.
Radhika Merchant's diamond choker goes perfectly well with her outfit.
Nita Ambani's long pearl and diamond neckpiece looks beautiful on her pink saree.
Nita Ambani wore a diamond studded two-tiered necklace that also had huge emralds for son's wedding.
