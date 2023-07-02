Top 10 times Ambani bahus pulled off heavy jewellery with panache

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2023

Nita Ambani has always been elegant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She loves to wear heavy jewellery that enhances her look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shloka Mehta's jewellery collection is fabulous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shloka Mehta's diamond-studded necklaces and earrings are wow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soon-to-be Ambani Bahu, Radhika Merchant looking her prettiest best.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shloka Mehta's choker with emralds will leave your eyes popped.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nita Ambani's Saat Nori Haar is one of its kind.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhika Merchant's diamond choker goes perfectly well with her outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nita Ambani's long pearl and diamond neckpiece looks beautiful on her pink saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nita Ambani wore a diamond studded two-tiered necklace that also had huge emralds for son's wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bloody Daddy and more action thrillers to watch for free on JioCinema

 

 Find Out More